People: Melissa Molyneaux earns top SIOR awards

RENO, Nev. — Melissa Molyneaux, SIOR, CCIM — office broker and senior vice president at Colliers International in Reno — was awarded the Top Office Lease in a Small Market, the Top Office Sale in a Small Market and Most Transactions in a Small Market at the recent annual SIOR Northern California/Nevada Chapter Awards Luncheon.

The annual awards event recognizes the success of distinguished brokers who hold the prestigious Society of Industrial Office Realtors designation.

This is Molyneaux’s second time receiving these awards, according to a press release from Colliers.

Molyneaux, who’s held the CCIM designation since 2009 and her SIOR designation since 2015, is a graduate of the University of Nevada, Reno and holds a degree in marketing and a minor in journalism.