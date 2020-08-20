People: Melissa Molyneaux promoted to EVP at Colliers International

Melissa Molyneaux

Courtesy Photo

RENO, Nev. — Colliers International in Reno on Aug. 5 announced the promotion of Melissa Molyneaux from Senior Vice President to Executive Vice President.

The designation of EVP is awarded to Colliers International brokers with 15 years of commercial real estate experience and consistently high transaction volume, according to a press release.

Molyneaux has been a driving force for the Reno market, having previously led the Colliers Reno office as Managing Director, while simultaneously building a successful brokerage business.

According to Colliers, Molyneaux is an office expert who will continue to focus on landlord and tenant representation in leasing and sales. She is a distinguished broker in the Northern Nevada market and has received numerous awards for her volume of transactions as well as her dedication and community service.

With nearly 15 years of experience, she has been involved in over 1,100 transactions, trading 6,161,915 square feet of product, and generating $432,715,377 in lease and sales value.