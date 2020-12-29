People: Mendy Elliott, Dawn Gibbons named founding board members of Nevada Donor Network Foundation

Dawn Gibbons, left, and Mendy Elliott.

Courtesy Photos

RENO, Nev. — The Nevada Donor Network Foundation on Dec. 18 announced the appointments of Dawn Gibbons and Mendy Elliott as new founding board members.

The former First Lady of Nevada to former Gov. Jim Gibbons, Dawn Gibbons currently serves as chairwoman of the Nevada Transportation Authority, to which she was appointed in 2017.

She was born in Atlanta and moved to Nevada at the age of 20. She graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno with a bachelor’s degree in geological studies. Following graduation, she owned and operated two wedding chapels in Reno.

In 1998, she was elected to the Nevada Assembly, serving until 2004. Over the years, she’s worked as senior vice president of Intermountain West Communications Company. She was also previously a radio talk show host for Fox News and co-hosted the Dawn & Jim Show and the Dawn & Rory Show.

Elliott, who has 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, is currently the CEO and founder of Capitol Partners. Elliott spent most of her financial career with Wells Fargo Bank, where she served in various roles. Her most recent positions included senior vice president of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and private banking manager.

Additionally, she served as senior vice president for the Community and Government Relations Department at Wells Fargo, where she oversaw all aspects of the bank’s government relations and community relations/foundation programs including serving as the main liaison with the Nevada State Legislature and the state’s University System (NSHE).

Elliott’s dedication to the community is shown through her many volunteer roles. She is currently active in the Reno Sparks Chamber of Commerce, WIN, United Way of Northern Nevada, Nevada Women’s Fund, KNPB Public Broadcasting, Community Foundation of Western Nevada, American Heart Association, and the Nevada Humane Society.