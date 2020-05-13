People: Meredith Montoya hired at Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada

Meredith Montoya

Courtesy photo

RENO, Nev. — Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada (CCNN) recently welcomed Meredith Montoya as the new development support specialist.

According to a March 5 press release from CCNN, Montoya will assist the nonprofit’s development team with increasing fundraising support through corporate and volunteer work and monetary gifts to help support Northern Nevada’s most in-need community members. Her responsibilities will include: special event planning, marketing, fundraising and corporate outreach.

“Meredith brings vast experience in donor services and sales to her post at Catholic Charities,” Marie Baxter, CEO of CCNN, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to welcome her and are looking forward to growing our development team.”

Montoya brings more than 15 years of experience in community engagement and brand development to CCNN. Previous experience includes 14 years at Wolf Pack Athletics at the University of Nevada, Reno, serving in donor services and sales positions, as well as with the Reno Bighorns and Sacramento Kings.

Montoya is a graduate from the University of South Carolina and holds a degree in sports administration.