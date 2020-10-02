People: Michael Boreham hired as project manager at Agate Construction

Michael Boreham

Courtesy Photo

SPARKS, Nev. — Agate Construction recently hired Michael Boreham as a project engineer in the company’s Northern Nevada office.

As project engineer, Boreham will be responsible for assisting with the management of preconstruction and construction activities, including project estimating, according to an Aug. 27 press release.

He will also play a role in Agate Construction’s business development efforts, work acquisition and community involvement throughout the northern Nevada market.

Previously, Boreham was a project engineer for a Reno-based construction company. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from University of Phoenix.

Boreham is also a member of the Reno Tahoe Young Professionals Network, serving on the Public Relations and Marketing Committee. In addition, he sits on the NAIOP Programs Committee.