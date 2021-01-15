People: Michael Flores named UNR’s director of Government Relations and Community Engagement

Michael Flores

Courtesy Photo

RENO, Nev. — Michael Flores has been named the University of Nevada, Reno’s director of Government Relations and Community Engagement.

Flores has previously held positions within the Nevada System of Higher Education, including chief of staff for the chancellor of NSHE and director of government affairs and communication for the College of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas, according to a Dec. 30 press release from UNR.

He was also press secretary and senior community liaison for Nevada U.S. Congressman Steven Horsford. He is founder of the nonprofit Nevada Youth Network, which works with the youth of Nevada to prepare them to become tomorrow’s leaders.

“Michael’s substantial experience in government affairs as well as in strategic community outreach has given him expertise and insight on a broad and diverse range of issues that are central to the future of our University,” UNR President Brian Sandoval said in a statement. “He has a wealth of experience that will help our institution continue to build the bridges of collaboration, both in northern Nevada and throughout the state, that are essential to our success. I’d like to offer Michael a warm welcome to our Wolf Pack Family.”

Flores, who holds a bachelor’s degree in public policy and a master’s degree in urban leadership from UNLV, will represent UNR in working with elected leaders at the federal, state, regional and city level, as well as state agencies.

“I am extremely honored to have been chosen for this position,” Flores said in a statement. “The University of Nevada, Reno has established a tradition of excellence and achievement that has been recognized nationally as well as throughout our entire state. I’ve seen and experienced the transformational benefits of higher education first-hand, including the nights I’d accompany my mother, who was a single parent, to her night classes at CSN and UNLV. I couldn’t be happier and more personally humbled to begin working for the oldest institution of higher learning in Nevada.”