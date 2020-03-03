People: Michael Holcomb of Morgan Stanley named top wealth advisor by Forbes

STATELINE, Nev. — Morgan Stanley recently announced that Michael Holcomb, a family wealth director and financial advisor in the firm’s Lake Tahoe Wealth Management office in Stateline, Nevada, has been named to Forbes Magazine’s 2020 list of Best-in-State Wealth Advisors.

The annual Forbes list comprises a select group of individuals who have a minimum of seven years of industry experience.

According to a Morgan Stanley press release, the ranking, developed by Forbes’ partner SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data, rating thousands of wealth advisors and weighing factors like revenue trends, AUM, compliance records, industry experience and best practices learned through telephone and in-person interviews.

“I am pleased that Michael Holcomb is representing Morgan Stanley,” David Lawrence, executive director of Morgan Stanley’s Wealth Management Field, said in a statement. “To be named to this list recognizes Michael’s professionalism and dedication to the needs of his valued clients.”

Holcomb, a 2001 graduate of Florida State University, has worked with Morgan Stanley since 2002.