People: Michael Thomas joins Greater Nevada Credit Union as VP of Marketing

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Greater Nevada Credit Union announce recently the addition of Michael Thomas as Vice President of Marketing.

Thomas is responsible for leading marketing strategy for Greater Nevada’s products and services.

“Michael brings a long track record of successful marketing communications expertise to our organization,” Danny DeLaRosa, Chief Development Officer at GNCU, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to welcome a seasoned professional to our team, and we’re confident that Michael’s experience and vision will open up new opportunities to benefit our members and the communities we serve.”

Thomas has served in executive-level marketing, communications and sales leadership roles across greater Reno-Tahoe for more than 20 years.

He most recently acted as the Chief Revenue Officer for Rehearsal, an international software company delivering video solutions for online training and sales enablement, according to a Nov. 20 press release.

Previously, Thomas was a Partner and Chief Marketing Officer for Noble Studios. Thomas also held positions at the Reno Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority and worked in broadcast journalism at KTVN 2 News.

“I’m excited to be part of the dedicated and community-centric team at GNCU,” Thomas said in a statement. “Our commitment to our members can be seen and felt throughout all facets of Greater Nevada. It is a culture where everyone is ready and willing to be a helpful resource to members and non-members alike.”

Thomas earned his bachelor’s degree in communications from Saint Mary’s College. He is an active member of the Reno-Tahoe community and has served on several nonprofit boards. Thomas is a native Nevadan who resides in Reno with his wife and three kids.