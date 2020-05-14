People: Michael Whittaker named president of United Construction

Mike Whittaker

Courtesy photo

RENO, Nev. — United Construction Company recently named Michael Whittaker its new president.

“With his leadership, we are poised to maintain our momentum as a leading general contractor in Nevada and California,” Craig Willcut, who served as United’s president for 20 years, said in a March 10 press release.

Willcut will remain a leadership resource as vice chair of the company’s board of directors.

In his 27-year career, Whittaker has led complex construction projects and teams in Nevada and California. In 2019, he rejoined the United team, where he had previously launched his career as a project leader after graduating from California State University Chico.

“Mike has expertise in the broad range of projects we deliver, but more importantly, he embodies our commitment to building relationships and collaborating with our clients to add value to their projects,” added Willcut.

As president of United Construction, Whittaker will continue overseeing day-to-day activities with a focus on enhancing operations and company culture, which he has done as chief operating officer.

He will continue to guide and support the more than 60 project professionals and field leaders delivering projects through offices in Nevada and California.