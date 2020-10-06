People: Michele Reeder new executive director of Nevada Dental Association

Michele Reeder

Courtesy Photo

The statewide Nevada Dental Association recently hired Michele Reeder as its new executive director. She succeeds Dr. Robert Talley, DDS and CAE, who will continue as a member of NDA’s Council on Government Affairs.

Reeder joins NDA after serving most recently as vice president of client success for SBI Association Management in Seattle, where she led a team that worked to ensure client satisfaction, retention and company profitability, according to a Sept. 23 press release.

Reeder previously served as executive director for the American Academy of Oral Medicine and the American Board of Oral Medicine, as well as the Pacific Coast Reproductive Society.

Prior to those roles, Reeder worked in higher education in strategic outreach and development. She was also the CEO of a global firm in the composites industry. She has given presentations to a sitting U.S. ambassador, been invited to the White House by the Small Business Council and been part of a company featured in Inc. Magazine.

Since 2009, Reeder has been a mentor for SCORE, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping small businesses achieve their goals. She is also a member of the American Society of Association Executives.

She graduated Summa Cum Laude and earned a degree in business administration from Stevens-Henager College in Utah.