People: Mike Bosma, Kurt Okraski join M&A Business Advisors

Mike Bosma, left, and Kurt Okraski.

Courtesy Photos

RENO, Nev. — M&A Business Advisors in Reno recently announced the additions of Michael D. (Mike) Bosma and Kurt Okraski as licensed business brokers.

Bosma has over 30 years of business experience and most recently successfully exited his CPA business that he founded in 2007 when he merged with CliftonLarsonAllen LLP in January 2017.

According to a Dec. 4 press release from M&A, as Principal-In-Charge of Reno’s CLA location, Bosma led the office through integrating the firm’s systems and processes. He has also counseled hundreds of clients through both buy-side and sell-side transactions. He specializes in creating tax-efficient sales of businesses and increasing after-tax cash flow from business sales.

Over the years, Bosma has been recognized as a Reno Gazette Journal “Captain of Industry,” NCET Entrepreneur of the Year, Leader of Nevada Business Magazines Healthiest Place to Work, and twice recognized as an Inc. Magazine 5,000 fastest growing business. He is also the incoming president of the Reno-Tahoe Chapter of Entrepreneur’s Organization and is host of Bosma on Business, which airs Saturday’s at 10 am, on Newstalk 780 KOH, among other endeavors.

Bosma graduated with a master’s degree in accounting, with an emphasis in taxation, from UNLV, where he also earned his undergraduate degree in business administration with an emphasis in accounting.

“Mike has a great skill set to help the sales process,” M&A Business Advisors founder Katrina Loftin said in a statement. “He can recommend solutions that create value to both buyer and seller.”

Okraski, who joined M&A Business Advisors in September, has over 25 years of business experience and has started numerous successful companies in North America. Most recently, he co-founded and was the CEO of a geospatial engineering firm that was recognized in numerous business and trade publications.

Okraski has a diverse blend of business experience and has owned and operated businesses across the U.S. in the engineering, construction, investment, retail and restaurant industries, and has negotiated countless leases as both a commercial property owner/manager and a tenant.

He graduated with a degree in business administration from the University of Nevada, Reno.