People: Mike Hix joins Meadows Bank as Executive Vice President

Mike Hix

Courtesy Photo

RENO, Nev. — Meadows Bank announced this month the addition of Mike Hix as Executive Vice President, Senior Loan Officer in Northern Nevada. Hix is a native Nevadan with over 35 years of banking experience in Northern Nevada.

He joins Meadows Bank most recently from Plumas Bank, where he was Senior Vice President and Commercial Loan Officer, responsible for managing a more-than $40 million loan portfolio, according to a Nov. 12 press release.

Prior to that, Hix spent 18 years at First Independent Bank, a division of Western Alliance Bank, as Senior Vice President and Professional and Executive Banking Manager, and prior to that was with both Colonial Bank and Pioneer Citizens Bank.

Hix graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Finance and is also a 1996 graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School.

“Mike’s tenure in the Northern Nevada market and notable accomplishments over his 35+ year career will be a tremendous asset to Meadows Bank in helping our clients succeed, grow and prosper,” Arvind Menon, president and CEO of Meadows Bank, said in a statement. “Our plan is that Mike will transition into the Regional President role by mid-2021, guiding our Northern Nevada team and leading our efforts within the community.”

“I look forward to working with the great team at Meadows Bank,” Hix added in a statement. “This institution truly represents community banking, with its ability to provide great customer service at a local level, combined with knowledgeable bankers ready to take care of clients’ financial needs.”

Hix also proudly serves on the University of Nevada Small Business Development Center as an advisory board member, as board member and past chair of Secret Witness and Secretary of the Rotary Club of Sparks.

He is a past board member of the Reno Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority, a past board member of the University of Nevada Alumni Association, and past Treasurer of the Reno Chamber of Commerce.