People: Molly Ellery a PR News’ Rising PR Stars 30 & Under for 2020

RENO, Nev. — Molly Ellery, public affairs account supervisor at Argentum Partners, has been named one of PR News’ Rising PR Stars 30 & Under for the class of 2020.

Ellery’s recognition follows another national award recently by the firm from PR News, naming Argentum Partners as an Agency Elite Top 100 firm earlier this year, according to a Dec. 14 press release from Argentum Partners, which has offices in Reno and Las Vegas.

“I am extremely proud of Molly’s drive and dedication and it’s a privilege to see her receive this well-deserved honor,” Mike Draper, partner at Argentum Partners, said in a statement. “Molly continually shows dedication to her clients and her community and has brought a commitment to excellence since the day she arrived at Argentum. And, while 2020 has brought many uncertainties and challenges during the pandemic, Molly has maintained her impressive work ethic and continues to demonstrate outstanding leadership.”

A graduate of the University of Nevada, Reno, Ellery joined Argentum in 2015 and quickly rose through the ranks from office manager to public relations director. She has worked with a diverse array of clients and campaigns in travel and tourism, healthcare, food and beverage, education, entertainment, and more.

Ellery’s expertise now rests in public affairs, mixing strategic communications tactics with media relations and brand-to-consumer marketing.

Her work throughout the years has helped Argentum secure top awards from both the Sierra Nevada and Las Vegas Valley Public Relations Society of America chapter and various national PR News awards.

The PRNews Rising PR Stars 30 & Under Awards recognize exceptional communicators from a wide array of professionals nationally, from corporations to boutique firms.

The awards drew from hundreds of entries across the country, ultimately selecting 70 final honorees.