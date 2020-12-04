People: Molly Walt hired as CEO of RSVP in Carson City

Molly Walt

Courtesy Photo

CARSON CITY, Nev. — The Nevada Rural Counties Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), a nonprofit organization that was established in 1973 to provide Lifesaving Volunteer programs for seniors in Nevada’s 15 rural counties, has hired Molly Walt as its CEO.

Walt’s first day will be Nov. 30. She will assume the overall strategic, fiscal, government and community relations, and operational responsibility of RSVP’s organization.

Walt has experience working with nonprofit and public organizations. Most recently, she served as Executive Director of the Nevada Commission for Women. During her tenure she oversaw the successful implementation of a number of statewide celebrations of the 100th Anniversary of Women achieving the right to vote.

Walt has resided in Carson City for 26 years with her husband and family. She has been involved in community initiatives and activities including serving on Carson City and Reno boards and commissions. She also served as a Carson City supervisor from 2009-2012.

Walt has been affiliated with the Carson City Senior Center Advisory Council, Carson City Health Board, and Nevada Association of Counties, among others.

RSVP, which has 900 enrolled volunteers, provides various services and programs in Nevada’s 15 rural counties and is headquartered in Carson City. RSVP services help seniors to age in place, remain in their own homes for as long as possible, and avoid costly long-term institutional care.