People: Nathan Howell joins Plumas Bank as vice president

Nathan Howell

Courtesy Photo

RENO,Nev. — Plumas Bank recently announced that Nathan Howell has joined the bank as vice president, commercial loan officer for the Truckee/Lake Tahoe region and is based in Reno.

With over 12 years of experience in banking and finance, Howell will be responsible for generating loans and managing relationships for business clients throughout the area, according to a Nov. 23 press release from Plumas Bank.

Previously, he served as vice president, senior business relationship manager with Wells Fargo and held successive vice president positions at Nevada State Bank.

“Nathan offers a wide range of industry experience and particular knowledge of technology and small business divisions,” BJ North, Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer for Plumas, said in a statement. “He will be a tremendous asset to our clients and to Plumas Bank as we continue to support businesses in the Truckee/Lake Tahoe area. Nathan joins an expert team of branch and loan professionals.

“For seven years running, the community voted Plumas Bank as the Best Bank of North Tahoe and Truckee. We are thrilled to have Nathan join our talented team.”

Born and raised in Northern Nevada, Howell graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno. He received a B.S. in International Business and minored in Marketing and Economics.

From a community standpoint, Howell volunteers for Junior Achievement of Northern Nevada, teaching basic finance to elementary school students; is an assistant Boy Scout leader; and a ski instructor for a nonprofit ski program.

“Plumas Bank has a strong, community-oriented reputation and I am proud to be a part of this thriving company,” he said in a statement. “I am eager to offer the hometown personal banking experience that Plumas Bank is so well known for and that this community deserves.”