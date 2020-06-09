People: NCJFCJ’s Joey Orduña Hastings appointed to two legal committee positions

Joey Orduna Hastings

Courtesy photo

RENO, Nev. — Joey Orduña Hastings, JD, CEO of the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges (NCJFCJ), was recently appointed to two committee positions with the Institute for the Advancement of the American Legal System (IAALS) and the National CASA/GAL (Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad Litem) Association for Children.

According an early May press release, Orduña Hastings will serve on the IAALS Family Justice Advisory Committee. IAALS is a national, independent research center dedicated to facilitating continuous improvement and advancing excellence in the American legal system.

The organization works in collaboration with the best minds in the country to generate new ideas and implement solutions on the ground that will have the most impact for the most people.

Orduña Hastings will also serve on the National CASA/GAL Board of Trustees’ Council of Advisors. The National CASA/GAL Association for Children, together with its 950 state and local member programs, supports and promotes court-appointed volunteer advocacy so every abused or neglected child in the U.S. can be safe, have a permanent home and have the opportunity to thrive.

Orduña Hastings returned to the NCJFCJ in 2016, having started her career in 2001 as a model court liaison and manager, positions she held during her tenure.

Prior to that, she held the position of assistant county manager of administration and finance for Washoe County. where she oversaw Technology Services, Human Resources, the Comptroller’s Office and the Registrar of Voters Office.

Orduña Hastings has a wide-ranging experience at the Washoe County Second Judicial District Court, where she was the court administrator and clerk of court, which included oversight of court operations, programs, policy development, and fiscal responsibilities.

Orduña Hastings also served as the legislative coordinator for former governor, Brian Sandoval, in 2011. She is a graduate of Gonzaga University School of Law and the University of Nevada, Reno.