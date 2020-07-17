People: Neil Saiz tapped as ‘field trainer’ for Edward Jones in Sparks

Neil Saiz

Courtesy photo

SPARKS, Nev. — Neil Saiz, an Edward Jones financial advisor in Wingfield Springs in Sparks, recently was named to a select group of individuals who voluntarily train new financial advisors in their communities.

According to a July 1 press release from Edward Jones, Saiz has been tapped as a “field trainer,” a position created for advisors who voluntarily give time and energy to help new colleagues succeed.

Field trainers receive certification through training sessions and testing, and they work with groups of new Edward Jones financial advisors for several months to help them through their training and while they build their businesses.

Field trainers are not monetarily compensated for this effort, but Saiz said he has a much greater motivation than money to help others in the firm.

“That’s the Edward Jones culture,” Saiz said. “When one person succeeds, it adds to the firm’s success, which benefits us all. If someone hadn’t been willing to help me, then I might not be where I am today.”

Saiz has a branch office at 2484 Wingfield Hills Road in Sparks.