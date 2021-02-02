People: Nevada State Bank’s Jamie Gazza to chair Nevada Women’s Fund Board in ’21

Jamie Gazza

Courtesy Photo

The Nevada Women’s Fund Board of Directors recently announced its executive officers for 2021, in addition to eight new people elected to the board of the organization charged with championing the needs of local women and children, with Jamie Gazza serving as chairwoman of the board this year.

According to a press release, executive officers serving a one-year term include Gazza, vice president of corporate banking for Nevada State Bank, as chair; vice-chair Sarah Crumby, CPA for Cupit, Milligan, Ogden & Williams, CPAs; treasurer Karen Purcell, principal owner of PK Electrical, Inc.; recorder Jill Johnson, director of communications at Bishop Manogue Catholic High School; and immediate past chair Kerry Eaton, attorney for Drinkwater Eaton Law Offices.

The eight new board members are Amber M. Maraccini, PhD, CPXP, director of patient access services at Renown Health; Craig Wesner, civil engineer; Danielle Eaton, senior director and research manager for the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine, and executive director of the Sierra Veterans Research and Education Foundation; Gretchen Sawyer, executive director of the TMCC Foundation; Kendra Jepsen, attorney at law at Simons Hall Johnston PC; Norma Seltz, higher education/marriage and family therapist; Pam Czyz, loan coordinator at Northpointe Bank; and Randy Brown, director of regulatory & legislative affairs at AT&T.

Since 1983, NWF has awarded more than $8.1 million in grants and educational scholarships to women throughout northern Nevada.