People: Nicole Bishop promoted to regional director at Donor Network West

Nicole Bishop

Courtesy Photo

RENO, Nev. — Donor Network West recently announced the promotion of Nicole Bishop to Regional Director of the Northern Nevada region.

“As a native Nevadan serving our Nevada communities, I look forward to leading the Donor Network West team in saving and healing lives through organ and tissue donation,” Bishop said in an Aug. 3 press release. “Empowering the team to provide compassionate support and service excellence to our hospital and community partners will provide more opportunities to speak with more families about the gift of organ and tissue donation to continue a loved one’s legacy.”

Bishop joined Donor Network West in 2015. She served as the first in-house hospital donation coordinator at Renown Regional Medical Center, where she provided hospital and family support throughout the donation process from referral through organ recovery.

Prior to that, Bishop was a pediatric nurse leader at Renown Children’s Hospital for 22 years. She has a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the Orvis School of Nursing at the University of Nevada, Reno.

“Nicole will be leading a high performing multidisciplinary team focused on region specific strategies aimed at providing the best service to hospitals, communities, donor families, medical examiners and funeral homes,” Janice F. Whaley, CEO of Donor Network West, said in a statement. “Donor Network West has consistently worked together with the Northern Nevada community, continuing our commitment to practicing excellence, respect and compassion throughout every step of the donation process. Nicole’s knowledge and expertise will uniquely serve the northern Nevada community and our partners.”