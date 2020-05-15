People: Nicole Watson named president of Quest Counseling board

Nicole Watson

Courtesy photo

RENO, Nev. — Quest Counseling & Consulting Services, a Reno nonprofit providing substance use disorder and mental health services, recently welcomed several new members to its Board of Directors, as well as new appointments within the board.

Nicole Watson was appointed board president, according to a March 16 press release.

Watson was born and raised in Reno and attended the University of Nevada, Reno where she graduated with a B.S. in Human Development and Family Studies. She joined the Quest board in 2018 because of a passion for helping people and seeing the increasing need for mental health awareness in the community.

Other board appointments are as follows:

Vice President Amber Hart, who has served on the Quest board since 2015 when she moved to Reno from New York City. Hart earned her Criminal Justice degree from San Diego State University and worked in the financial sector in New York City after graduation.

Secretary/Treasurer Tracy Woodfolk, SMSgt, NVANG, who has served on the Quest board since 2007 and has served as past president. She is a native Nevadan and has been a member of the Nevada Air National Guard for 19 years. Currently, she is the Inspections Superintendent for the 152nd Airlift Wing.

New members to the Quest board this year include: Mary Ann Corder, a Reno resident since 2011 and a banking professional for more than 40 years; Amy Demuth, a Reno native and UNR graduate who works as a marketing and public relations professional; and Karen Skowronek, co-owner and operator of Reno-based Square 1 Solutions, a staffing and recruiting company.

Visit questreno.com to learn more.