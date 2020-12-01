People: Niki Neilon elected to 2020-21 NASBA Board of Directors

Niki Neilon

Courtesy Photo

CARSON CITY, Nev. — The National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) announced Niki Neilon, CPA, CGMA, of Carson City, was elected to serve on its 2020-21 Board of Directors as director-at-large. Members were installed during NASBA’s 113th annual meeting held Nov. 2-4.

Neilon has served NASBA for over six years as mountain regional director and as member of the Enforcement Resources Committee, Accountancy Stakeholders Working Group and the Strategic Planning and Reorganization Impact task forces, according to a Nov. 6 press release.

She has also chaired the Legislative Support and Relations with Member Boards committees. Most recently, Neilon was appointed to the AICPA’s Board of Examiners, and she will serve as the chair of NASBA’s Standard-Setting and Professional Trends Advisory Committee.

Neilon is a founding shareholder and principal of Casey Neilon, an accounting firm in Nevada with offices in Reno and Carson City. Neilon’s area of specialty is auditing; she is a past chair of the audit issues group for Alliott Group North America. She graduated with an undergraduate degree from the University of Nevada, Reno, and obtained a graduate certificate in taxation from Golden Gate University.

Since 1908, NASBA, headquartered in Nashville, has served as a forum for the nation’s Boards of Accountancy, which administer the Uniform CPA Examination, license more than 650,000 certified public accountants and regulate the practice of public accountancy in the United States.