People: Nina Vacca joins Heuer Insurance Agency

Nina Vacca

Courtesy Photo

RENO, Nev. — Heuer Insurance Agency President Adam Heuer announced Nov. 5 the hiring of Nina Vacca as a Commercial Lines Agent.

Vacca joined Heuer Insurance Agency in September and brings more than 13 years of experience in the insurance industry to her role. Her responsibilities include assisting commercial customers in identifying and analyzing their coverage needs.

Vacca earned an associate degree from Truckee Meadows Community College. She is an active participant in community and volunteers for the Nevada Humane Society.