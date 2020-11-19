People: Nina Vacca joins Heuer Insurance Agency
NNBW staff report
RENO, Nev. — Heuer Insurance Agency President Adam Heuer announced Nov. 5 the hiring of Nina Vacca as a Commercial Lines Agent.
Vacca joined Heuer Insurance Agency in September and brings more than 13 years of experience in the insurance industry to her role. Her responsibilities include assisting commercial customers in identifying and analyzing their coverage needs.
Vacca earned an associate degree from Truckee Meadows Community College. She is an active participant in community and volunteers for the Nevada Humane Society.
News
Caesars Entertainment releases 2019-2020 CSR report
Data included in this year’s report is from 2019 and the first half of 2020, thus representative of Caesars properties prior to the merger with Eldorado Resorts.