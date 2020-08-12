People: Nissa Rundberg elected as chair of Nevada Society of CPAs

Nissa Rundberg

Courtesy Photo

RENO, Nev. — Nissa Rundberg, CPA, was recently elected as the 2020-2021 Chair of the Nevada Society of Certified Public Accountants.

According to a July 24 statement, Rundberg is a Tax Manager with CliftonLarsenAllen in Reno.

She has 18 years of public accounting experience in Northern Nevada, where she focuses on providing accounting and tax compliance services, including preparation and planning to privately held businesses, individuals and trusts in a variety of industries.

Rundberg’s primary goal is to develop long-term relationships build on integrity and trust. Nissa has served on the NVCPA board for many years and has been very active in the NVCPA Reno Chapter, including serving as President.