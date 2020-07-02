People: Parsons Behle & Latimer’s Rew R. Goodenow named a ‘Super Lawyer’

Rew R. Goodenow

RENO, Nev. — Parsons Behle & Latimer attorney Rew R. Goodenow was recently named as a “Super Lawyer” in the 2020 issue of Mountain States Super Lawyers, in the practice area of Business/Corporate.

Goodenow, Parsons Behle & Latimer’s Reno managing shareholder, has repeatedly been recognized by the publication, according to a June 15 statement from the law firm.

Super Lawyers selects nominees from a peer-nominated, national list of more than 200,000 attorneys. Nominations undergo an evaluation process by a highly-credentialed Blue Ribbon Panel of attorneys. Only 5 percent of those nominated achieve Super Lawyers status.

In addition to Goodenow in Reno, Super Lawyers recognized 30 other Parsons Behle & Latimer attorneys the company’s six offices throughout the Intermountain West.

Dickinson Wright attorneys

Meanwhile, Dickinson Wright PLLC on June 15 announced that four attorneys in the firm’s Reno office were included in the 2020 Mountain State Super Lawyers lists.

One attorney has been named to the 2020 Mountain State Super Lawyers — John P. Desmond, in the area of Commercial & Business Litigation — while three attorneys have been named 2020 Mountain State Super Lawyers Rising Stars: Justin J. Bustos, Commercial & Business Litigation; Steven A. Caloiaro, Intellectual Property Litigation; and Anjali D. Webster, Commercial & Business Litigation.

Super Lawyers is a listing of outstanding attorneys from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.

Rising Stars are the top up-and-coming attorneys in the state — those who are 40 years old or younger, or who have been practicing law for 10 years or less.