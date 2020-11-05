People: PBS Reno’s Nancy Maldonado to join Nevada STEM subcommittee

Nancy Maldonado

RENO, Nev. — Nancy Maldonado, Vice President of Education for PBS Reno, was recently selected to join the NV STEM Advisory Council’s Informal STEM Learning Environments (ISLE) subcommittee.

This subcommittee’s mission is to promote STEM literacy in Nevada. It was formed to build bridges between informal and formal education, and supports informal programs in improving and scaling their offerings.

“PBS Reno has made a notable impact across Nevada with high quality STEM programming, and Nancy will be an excellent voice on the subcommittee,” Tracey Gaffney, STEM Program Manager with the Governor’s Office of Science, Innovation and Technology, said in a recent press release. “We look forward to her expertise as we identify and grow informal STEM programs in Nevada.”

Among other tasks, the ISLE subcommittee is working on asset mapping informal STEM learning opportunities and isolating ways to scale, replicate and pilot more programs.

“I’m honored to work with such a highly regarded group,” Maldonado said in a statement. “This subcommittee has a mission that is important to me: promoting STEM literacy experiences for young learners through informal and formal education.

“PBS Reno continues to grow our STEM literacy-based workshops for Pre-K though 4th graders in seven northern Nevada and northeastern California school districts.”

Maldonado joined PBS Reno in October 2017 and was promoted to her role a year later. Previously, she had 25 years experience in the Washoe County School District as a teacher, Dean of Students and principal. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from the University of Nevada, Reno, and holds a Master of Science degree in Leadership from the University of Pennsylvania.