People: Peter E. Dunkley joins Lipson Neilson law firm in Reno

Peter E. Dunkley

Courtesy Photo

RENO, Nev. — The Lipson Neilson law firm recently welcomed attorney Peter E. Dunkley to its Reno office at 1 E. Liberty St., Ste. 600.

Prior to joining Lipson Neilson, Dunkley was a Deputy Attorney General for the State of Nevada, defending individuals and state institutions in federal civil rights litigation.

He also worked for regional law firms, where he represented a diverse client base from individuals to large institutional clients, according to a Nov. 3 press release.

Dunkley’s practice focuses primarily in the areas of homeowner and community associations, directors and officers, professional liability, insurance defense, commercial litigation, and real estate law.

Dunkley attended the William S. Boyd School of Law at UNLV. He is a member of the State Bar of Nevada, and is admitted to the United States District Court, District of Nevada, and the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

Founded in 1985, Lipson Neilson has offices in Reno and Las Vegas, as well as in Phoenix, Colorado Springs, Colo., and Bloomfield Hills and Grosse Point, Mich.