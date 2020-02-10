People: Plumas Bank’s Andrew J. Ryback elected to federal advisory board

QUINCY, Calif. — Plumas Bancorp, the parent company of Plumas Bank, recently announced that Director, President and Chief Executive Officer, Andrew J. Ryback, has been elected by the Federal Reserve Board to its Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council (CDIAC) for 2020.

The CDIAC advises the Federal Reserve Board on the economy, lending conditions, and other issues of interest to community depository institutions.

Members are selected from representatives of commercial banks, thrift institutions, and credit unions serving on local advisory councils at the 12 Federal Reserve Banks.

One member of each of the Reserve Bank councils serves on the CDIAC, which meets twice a year with the Federal Reserve Board in Washington, D.C.

Ryback commented, “I’m quite honored to have been appointed to this important council and am committed to representing the interests and perspectives of depository institutions in the nine western states and three U.S. island territories to the Board of Governors in Washington, D.C. … I look forward to serving the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco in this new capacity and to advancing interests and issues of importance to our industry.”