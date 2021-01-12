People: Plumas Bank’s William E. Elliott retires as board director after 33 years

William Elliott

Courtesy Photo

Plumas Bank announced the recent retirement of board director, William E. Elliott, after 33 years of service.

Elliott’s retirement, effective Dec. 31, was required by the age-based retirement policy in the Company’s Corporate Governance Guidelines, according to a Jan. 4 press release.

“I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to have served in a leadership role for this outstanding organization,” Elliott said in a statement. “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time and will miss the interaction and camaraderie. Looking forward, I am very confident that the board, the executive team, and the bank personnel will continue to enable the organization to thrive and grow.”

Elliott joined the bank in 1987 as president, CEO and director and helped lead the company through numerous years of growth. Elliott retired as president and CEO in 2005 but continued to serve on the board for an additional 15 years.

“We are extremely grateful to Bill for his significant contributions during his 18-year tenure as president and 33-year tenure as a director,” Chairman of the Board Daniel E. West said in a statement. “Bill has been instrumental in laying the foundation for the Bank’s success. Under his leadership, Plumas Bank experienced significant growth, both organically and through acquisitions.”

“I am privileged to have worked with Bill since 2001,” added Andrew J. Ryback, director, president and CEO of Plumas Bank. “As one of our longest serving directors, Bill’s financial insights and strategic guidance have made a lasting impact on our organization. His focus on trust, integrity and transparency aligned with Plumas Bank’s culture and have helped enable the Bank’s vision to help clients thrive, communities prosper, and enhance long-term shareholder value.”