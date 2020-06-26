People: Quartet re-elected to NCET board of directors

From left: Andrea Quiruz, Chuck Sweeney, Toni Quiruz and Matt Fisher.

RENO, Nev. — Matt Fisher, Andrea Quiruz, Toni Quiruz and Chuck Sweeney were recently re-elected to the board of directors for the nonprofit NCET, according to a press release.

Fisher, re-elected as co-vice president of special projects, is a fully ordained Buddhist priest who teaches at Reno Buddhist Center and works as a product visionary at Trakker Design Research, an industrial design studio in Reno. From 30 years as a product designer, he holds 16 patents. Fisher earned a bachelor’s degree from Bowdoin College in comparative religion and a master’s degree from San Jose State University in industrial design.

Andrea Quiruz, re-elected as NCET’s vice president of special events, works as corporate partnerships manager for the PGA TOUR Barracuda Championship. In addition to her position at the PGA TOUR event, she is a freelance content writer. She earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Nevada, Reno.

Toni Quiruz, re-elected as vice president of membership, has worked 14 years in marketing and sales for Digiprint Corp. in Reno. She previously held positions in graphic design and pre-press operations at Sierra Packaging and Converting Corp. Quiruz was recognized as Plum100 Magazines 1 0f 100 Influential People of Reno/Tahoe and additionally as Northern Nevada’s Professional Saleswoman of the Year. She currently holds board positions with NCET and BNI International, among other memberships.

Sweeney, re-elected as co-vice president of special projects, serves as a business coach who helps leaders of organizations develop and implement a stronger vision for their companies. He previously worked as a senior executive with 30 years of administration, marketing and field operations management experience with the New York Life Insurance Co. Sweeney earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from St. Francis University in Pennsylvania.