People: Rahul Mediwala promoted to CMO position at Renown

Dr. Rahul Mediwala

Courtesy photo

RENO, Nev. — Rahul Mediwala, MD, CPE, was recently promoted to Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the Health Services Division at Renown Health after serving as interim CMO since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a June 12 news release, Dr. Mediwala has been with Renown for 11 years, originally joining Renown Medical Group to lead the nephrology program and as medical director for the dialysis unit.

Over the years, he has taken on additional leadership roles for Renown Medical Group; serving as chair of Medical Specialties, and Chief Medical Officer for the Renown Accountable Care Organization.

“I am thankful for our team of physicians, care providers, medical assistants, patient access representatives, administrators and all who have worked through change to continue to make a genuine difference in the health and well-being of the people and communities we serve,” Dr. Mediwala said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing to lead this talented team at Renown as we work to find how we can adapt to meet the changing needs of our health system and community to thrive into the future.”

Dr. Mediwala has a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M in biomedical engineering, his medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine in Texas and served as chief resident for Internal Medicine at University Hospitals in Cincinnati and subsequently completed a nephrology fellowship in Cincinnati.

Prior to Renown, Dr. Mediwala practiced with a large nephrology specialty group in Ohio.