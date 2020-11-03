People: Reno High grad Ryder Haag hired at Agate Construction
Agate Construction announced in early October Ryder Haag was hired as a project engineer in the company’s Reno office.
Haag brings four years of experience to his new role, according to a press release from the company.
Previously, he was employed at a Las Vegas-based development company, where he was responsible for implementing quality control on large projects, as well as the management and scheduling of project phases and trade partners.
He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in political science from UNLV and is a third-generation graduate from Reno High School.
Among other accomplishments and roles, Haag was a campaign consultant for the Congressman Joe Heck, R-Nev., and was the youngest elected national delegate at the national convention in 2016.
‘No beginning and ending’ – professionals juggle productivity, parenting in the WFH age of COVID-19
With many students oscillating between learning in school and online, thousands of parents across Northern Nevada are juggling the daily tasks of effectively working from home and being an attentive parent to their school-age children. Through it all, some moms and dads might even say they’ve added “unpaid digital-day teacher” to their resumé.