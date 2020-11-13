People: Reno attorney Garrett Sutton publishes 7th book

Garrett Sutton

Courtesy Photo

Reno attorney Garrett Sutton, of Sutton Law Center in Reno, recently released his seventh book in Robert Kiyosaki’s popular Rich Dad Advisor series.

“Scam-Proof Your Assets: Guarding Against Widespread Deception” covers the enormity of frauds, the financial and emotional hardship that they cause, and, most importantly, the necessary steps to protect yourself, according to a Nov. 2 press release.

Pacific Book Review states: “… author Garrett Sutton’s Scam-Proof Your Assets is a must read book for those tasked to protect their personal finance, as well as those who wish to learn about this growing problem. The author has clearly demonstrated a thoughtful approach to the topic as well as a deep-seated knowledge from years of experience in the world of finance, giving this book the authenticity readers crave when seeking out guided books. In a world filled with more misinformation than ever before, this is one non-fiction read on personal finance you won’t want to miss!”

Sutton has sold over 950,000 books and audiobooks to entrepreneurs and real estate investors. His two most popular books, “Start Your Own Corporation” and “Loopholes of Real Estate,” have sold consistently well over the last two decades.

Sutton is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, and Hastings College of the Law, the University of California’s law school in San Francisco. He serves on the boards of the Nevada Museum of Art and Sierra Kids Foundation, both based in Reno.