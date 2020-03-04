People: Reno attorney Joey Gilbert joins eXp Realty

RENO, Nev. — Reno-based attorney and prize fighter Joey Gilbert announced recently he as joined the team at eXp Realty as an independent contractor.

The move comes after the launch last summer of his Reno-based real estate company, Champion Expert Advisors.

“eXp Realty was developed to provide an opportunity for industry professionals to seek financial freedom, earn more commission and invest in a better work-life balance through a unique brokerage program,” said Gilbert, a owner of Joey Gilbert Law in Reno, in a press release. “I am excited to market myself and Champion Expert Advisors…”

Gilbert, a native of Sparks and a UNR alum, received his Juris Doctorate from the Thomas Jefferson School of Law.

Among other business and entrepreneurial endeavors, Gilbert serves as an assistant coach with the University of Nevada boxing team volunteers weekly at Redirect Athletics, focused on working with at-risk youth.