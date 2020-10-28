People: Reno attorneys Kristen Martini, David McElhinney honored by Benchmark Litigation

Kristen Martini and David McElhinney.

Courtesy Photos

RENO, Nev. — Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie recently announced two attorneys from the law firm’s Reno office have been named “Labor & Employment Stars” for 2020 by Benchmark Litigation — Kristen Martini and David McElhinney.

Martini is a partner in the firm’s Litigation practice group. Her practice is primarily focused on civil and commercial litigation at the federal and state court levels, where she represents clients in complex commercial contract, fraud, and business tort lawsuits. She received her J.D. from the UNLV William S. Boyd School of Law and her B.S., cum laude, from UNR.

McElhinney, a partner in the firm’s Litigation and Labor and Employment practices with over 40 years of legal experience, works with employers helping them anticipate, avoid, and resolve human resource workplace issues. He earned his J.D. from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law, and a B.A., cum laude, from the University of the Pacific.

According to an Oct. 14 press release, the firm was also recognized in the “Recommended” category for labor and employment in Nevada.

Benchmark Litigation is an annual guide that recognizes the leading litigation law firms and lawyers throughout the U.S.