People: Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve voted as new chair of RSCVA board

Hillary Schieve

Courtesy photo

RENO, Nev. — The Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority (RSCVA) Board of Directors on July 23 voted for Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve to Chair the organization for the next two years.

It marks the first time since 2010 a female will chair the board, according to reports.

“This is a great opportunity for the Board and staff to work together,” Schieve said in a July 23 statement. “I want to help make this a great place to live, work, and visit, and that starts with embracing the team who’s working in the trenches day-after-day. I’m optimistic. I think 2021 is going to be a breakout year for Reno Tahoe, and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Schieve has served as a member of the RSCVA Board since 2014, and has been an advocate of Reno Tahoe’s arts and culture community, a prominent amenity attracting visitors to the destination.

Schieve is also the first woman in more than 25 years to Chair the USCM Standing Committee on Tourism, Arts, Parks, Entertainment and Sports; a position she’s held since 2017.

Schieve replaces Washoe County Commission Chair Bob Lucey, who began serving as RSCVA Chair in 2015.

“It’s been a great honor to serve as Chair of this economically-important organization over these past five years,” Lucey stated. “We have accomplished so much, and we’ve grown tremendously. Board leadership is in great hands and I look forward to continue serving with Chair Schieve and the rest of the esteemed RSCVA Board of Directors.”

In other executive leadership elections of the RSCVA Board of Directors, Reno+Sparks Chamber of Commerce CEO Ann Silver was elected Vice Chair, and Nugget Casino Resort Sr. Vice President and General Manager Mark Sterbens was elected Secretary/Treasurer. All are slated to serve two-year terms.