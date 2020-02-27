People: Reno’s Abbi Whitaker earns ‘Community Giver Award’

RENO, Nev. — Abbi Whitaker, founder and president of The Abbi Agency in Reno, was recently recognized by Lawrence Ragan Communications, Inc. with its “Community Giver Award” for her tireless contributions to the State of Nevada.

The award comes as part of Ragan’s inaugural Top Women in Communications Awards, which seeks to recognize the most successful and impactful women in the communications, public relations and marketing industries.

“This recognition by top professionals throughout the United States is profoundly meaningful,” Whitaker said in a press release. “I am particularly proud of the many ways that the professionals of The Abbi Agency have reached out to improve life in their communities.

“They give to their communities, they serve as leaders of nonprofit organizations, they volunteer during their time away from work and they make a difference.”

According to the press release, Whitaker has dedicated much of her life to a variety of human rights, health, accessibility and policy-related causes, including her service as the Chair for Northern Nevada CycleNation; her coordination of fundraising events for The Nevada Independent; and her donation of $40,000 in scholarships to the University of Nevada’s Reynolds School of Journalism to support the education of non-traditional students, among many other business and community endeavors.

Whitaker, along with other honorees in Ragan’s Top Women in Communications Awards, will be recognized during a luncheon at the Grand Hyatt in New York on March 31.