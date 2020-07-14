People: Reno’s Casey Prostinak top SVN broker for May, top 5 year-to-date

Casey Prostinak

Photo: Jeramie Lu Photography

RENO, Nev. — Reno-based SVN Gold Dust Commercial Associates Senior Advisor Casey Prostinak was recently named the No. 1 broker of all brokers within the SVN National Brand for the month of May, and No. 5 year-to-date nationally.

Reno’s SVN Gold Dust Commercial Associates achieved an overall office ranking of No. 9 out of 200-plus offices worldwide, according to a July 1 press release from the company.

“We are all immensely proud of Casey’s’ accomplishments over the past 5 years; it has truly been a pleasure to watch him grow as a professional and individual,” SVN Gold Dust Managing Director Tomi Jo Lynch, CCIM, said in a statement. “Casey is the prime example of an exemplary advisor. He does the hard work, day in and day out to ensure a successful outcome for his clients, himself, and his company. Casey is always open to coaching and improvement from our in-house sales manager and takes full advantage of all the tools and training our company offers him.

“This strong backbone and training culture has poised Casey and our office for success as we enter uncertain times and a potential market shift.”

Prostinak has been with SVN Gold Dust for five years as a Senior Advisor, specializing in industrial property. He earned his dual Bachelor of Science in Finance and Economics from the University of Nevada, Reno in 2014.

Prior to SVN, Casey worked for various startup companies, advocating early stage business development and growth. His current focus is on commercial acquisitions, dispositions and leasing of industrial/office properties.