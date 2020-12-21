People: Reno’s Katrina Loftin earns M&A Source Executive Club Award

Katrina Loftin

Courtesy Photo

RENO, Nev. — Katrina Loftin, CBI, M&AMI, was recently awarded the 2020 M&A Source Executive Club Award in the Fall 2020 Conference & Deal Market, held online Nov. 10-11.

According to a Dec. 2 press release from M&A Business Advisors, of which Loftin is co-founder and managing partner, award winners represent bold and innovative dealmakers and PE firms raising the bar for the M&A Source community.

Hailed as the premier association for lower middle market M&A advisors and PE professionals specializing in the $1 million to $50 million range, the M&A Source elevates the role of its members by enhancing skills and knowledge to increase deal making opportunities.

Loftin established M&A Business Advisors with business partner Matt Coletta in 2017 and leads the Reno office — which opened in 2018 — regularly conducting transactions in both Nevada and California.

Loftin has been in business sales and acquisitions in both Nevada and California since 1992. Over her career, she has successfully closed numerous sales of privately held businesses in virtually every industry.