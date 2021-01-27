People: Reno’s LP Insurance Services names four to ownership group

Andrea Cantlon, left, and Matt Ennis.

RENO, Nev. — LP Insurance Services LLC this month announced the additions of Andrea Cantlon, Matt Ennis, Dustin Garcia and Jared Rossi to the Reno-based company’s ownership group.

“We’re excited to begin 2021 by adding Andrea, Matt, Dustin and Jared to our member group. They are excellent ambassadors of both LP Insurance and of the communities we serve,” Nick Rossi, president of LP Insurance Services, said in a statement. “A broad and diversified member group is vital to our long-term success and I’m proud to congratulate our newest additions.”

According to the company, Cantlon leads the Surety Division throughout the LP Insurance footprint and work closely with commercial clients fulfilling their bond needs. She joined LP Insurance in 2015 and has more than 25 years of industry experience in both financial services and bonds.

Ennis leads the Risk Transfer/Legal Consult group. He has been part of LP Insurance (and its predecessors) since 2004. Ennis provides contractual risk management support for LP Insurance clientele. He is a graduate of University of San Diego School of Law and has also earned his CPCU and ARM designations.

Dustin Garcia, left, and Jared Rossi.

Garcia is a commercial insurance broker in Reno and joined LP Insurance (and its predecessors) in 2005. He earned his CIC designation and has a diverse book of business including contractors, manufacturers, retailers and large commercial properties.

Rossi is a commercial insurance broker in Reno. He joined LP Insurance (and its predecessors) in 2008. Rossi earned his CIC designation and his book of business includes construction, public entities, cannabis and hospitality/entertainment among other industries.

With these additions, LP Insurance Services now has 24 member-owners throughout the company’s footprint, which includes nine locations across Nevada, California, Arizona and New Mexico.

“As we continue to grow and thrive as a company, it’s important we create a path to include new stakeholders,” company COO Joe Wyatt said in a statement. “We look forward to the leadership of this group as we continue to build our reputation for years to come.”