People: Reno’s Rob Armstrong named Vice President at Eyeota

Rob Armstrong

Courtesy Photo

RENO, Nev. — Eyeota, a Singapore-based global audience technology platform founded in 2010 that works with marketers, data owners and research companies to enable the intelligent use of data, announced this month that Reno’s Rob Armstrong has been appointed as Vice President of Product.

In this new role, Armstrong will be based in the U.S. and collaborate with teams across Eyeota’s global offices to ensure the company’s solutions provide the assurance of continuity for clients and stay ahead of the marketing industry’s evolution.

He will report directly to Eyeota CEO and co-founder Kristina Prokop, according to a recent press release from the company.

“I am extremely excited to have Rob join the team,” Prokop said in a statement. “His depth of experience and the innovative mindset he brings to the team will be a great asset to our business. He has been successfully building data products for over a decade and is a recognized thought-leader in the space.”

An entrepreneur, Armstrong previously co-founded lockr, a consumer-facing data and digital identity solution, as well as Bombora, the New York-based disruptive B2B data startup that expanded to the Reno market in 2015.

Armstrong has also held executive product-focused roles with ShareThis, Madison Logic and AD/FIN. Throughout his career, he has led the filing of 6 patents and 3 trademarks.

“Beyond all the strengths of Eyeota’s core business and future outlook, what most attracted me to the role has been the leadership team and company culture,” Armstrong said in a statement. “Eyeota is a highly collaborative and competent organization striving for continuous improvement with a genuine desire to ask hard questions, learn from mistakes and confidently move forward.”