People: Reno’s Ted Stoever joins Kidder Mathews as executive vice president

Ted Stoever

Courtesy Photo

RENO, Nev. — Veteran commercial real estate broker Ted Stoever recently joined Kidder Mathews’ Reno office as an executive vice president, where he will continue to focus on land and investment properties in Northern Nevada.

According to a Sept. 16 press release from Kidder Mathews, Stoever has been in the commercial real estate industry for over 20 years. In 2018, he was recognized as Investment Broker of the Year by the Northern Nevada Summit Awards.

Before joining Kidder Mathews, he was a top producer with Colliers International.