People: Renown’s Suzanne Hendery named ‘Marketing Person of the Year’

Suzanne Hendery

Courtesy photo

RENO, Nev. — Suzanne Hendery, Chief Marketing, Public Affairs & Community Impact Officer for Renown Health, was recently selected as 2020 “Marketing Person of the Year” by the Healthcare and IT Marketing Community (HITMC), as part of its 2020 Medigy HITMC Awards.

“Suzanne … is a deserving winner of a 2020 Medigy HITMC Award,” John Lynn, Chief Editor and Founder at Healthcare Scene, the company behind HITMC, said in a July 3 statement. “Together, the 2020 Award Winners are a shining example of the best in healthcare marketing. It is truly inspiring to see what happens when bright, passionate people work together.”

The awards are a celebration of outstanding achievement in marketing, PR and communications for healthcare and Health IT. They are a chance for the Healthcare and IT Marketing Community (HITMC) to come together and acknowledge the hard work and efforts of individuals, Health IT companies, healthcare providers and agencies.

“We at Renown Health are so proud of Suzanne and the entire Marketing & Communications team,” Dr. Tony Slonim, president and CEO of Renown Health, said in a statement. “They tell the stories of our health care heroes, engage with our community, and use communications to encourage people to improve their health and well-being.”

Hendery Hendery earned her M.A. from the University of Connecticut, is a lecturer at Harvard University, a member of the American Marketing Association Health Care Executive Board, a member of the Public Relations Society of America, and serves on the Board of the Society for Healthcare Strategy and Market Development, among other endeavors.

“Being able to distill the essence of our organization down to 2 words — ‘hope’ and ‘determination’ — is something that brings me such pride,” Hendery added in a statement. “I feel honored — and humbled — that Jim DeVolld and Rob Winkel of the Renown Board of Trustees; Dr. Tony Slonim, our CEO; and our lead physicians, nurses, team members and partners, all came together with our community to build the “Fight the Good Fight” campaign. This work gives us all the inspirational message of hope and determination during such an important time in our history.”