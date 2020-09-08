People: Robert Bartshe voted 2021 president of Sierra Nevada Realtors

Robert Bartshe

Courtesy photo

CARSON CITY, Nev. — The Sierra Nevada Realtors association, whose members serve rural Northern Nevada areas including Carson City, Minden, Gardnerville, Dayton, and Fallon, held elections in August for its 2021 Board of Directors.

Robert Bartshe, of RE/MAX Professionals, was elected to the role of 2021 president.

Next year’s other board members are below, according to an Aug. 21 press release from SNAR. Note than an asterisk denotes members who are newly elected to the board: