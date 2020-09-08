People: Robert Bartshe voted 2021 president of Sierra Nevada Realtors
NNBW staff report
CARSON CITY, Nev. — The Sierra Nevada Realtors association, whose members serve rural Northern Nevada areas including Carson City, Minden, Gardnerville, Dayton, and Fallon, held elections in August for its 2021 Board of Directors.
Robert Bartshe, of RE/MAX Professionals, was elected to the role of 2021 president.
Next year’s other board members are below, according to an Aug. 21 press release from SNAR. Note than an asterisk denotes members who are newly elected to the board:
- President Elect: Jeanne Koerner* (RE/MAX Realty Affiliates)
- Past President: Claudia Saavedra (Charles Kitchen Realty)
- Treasurer: Sandee Smith (RE/MAX Professionals)
- Secretary: Toni Crabtree (Smith Valley Realty)
- Carson City Director: John Brummer* (RE/MAX Affiliates)
- Carson City Director: Meghan LoPresti* (RCM Realty Group)
- Douglas County Director: Gregory Cremeans* (Intero Real Estate)
- Douglas County Director: Steven Bohler (Pinion Pines Realty)
- Lyon County Director: Christie Fernquest (Valley Realty & Management)
- Churchill County Director: Shannon Nelson (Berney Realty)
- Lake Director: Torry Johnson (Chase International)
- Affiliate Director: Christine Burau* (Western Title)
