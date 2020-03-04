People: Ryan Garaventa named partner, VP of Alpine Insurance

RENO, Nev. — Reno-based Alpine Insurance announced recently that Ryan Garaventa has become a new partner and vice president of the company.

According to a press release, Garaventa has worked at Alpine Insurance in various capacities for the past 25 years.

He earned a degree in organizational communications and marketing from California State University, Chico in 1999.

“Along with his experience and education, he brings enthusiasm and a positive energy that is respected by colleagues and employees alike,” according to the release from Alpine Insurance. “We are grateful to have Ryan help steer and mold the future of the agency.”