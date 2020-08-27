People: Sam Crano, Don Lomoljo promoted to new officer roles at Public Utilities Commission of Nevada

Sam Crano, left, and Don Lomoljo.

Courtesy photos

CARSON CITY, Nev. — The Public Utilities Commission of Nevada (PUCN) appointed Sam Crano Utilities Hearing Officer at its Aug. 12 meeting.

Crano replaces Don Lomoljo, who recently was named PUCN Regulatory Operations Staff Counsel. The new assignments are effective Sept. 10.

“Mr. Crano has strong qualifications and can hit the ground running,” PUCN Chair Hayley Williamson said in a press release.

Prior to his appointment, Crano served as Acting Staff Counsel beginning in June 2020. Crano joined the PUCN in 2007, first as an Administrative Attorney and later served as Assistant Staff Counsel for nearly a decade. Previously, he was the Juvenile and Family Court Master for Elko County and served as a Deputy Public Defender for the state in Elko County.

Crano attended the University of Arizona, where he earned a law degree and a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and History. A member of the State Bar of Nevada, Crano also attended the National Judicial College.

Lomoljo, who joined the PUCN in 2001, was appointed Utilities Hearing Officer in May 2012. Prior to his appointment, Lomoljo was Assistant Staff Counsel for six years and earlier served as Administrative Attorney and Legal Case Manager.

Lomoljo earned his law degree at California Western School of Law. He received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Nevada, Reno.

“I’m excited to welcome Don Lomoljo back to Staff. His depth of knowledge and thoughtful consideration of issues will be a great asset,” PUCN Director of Regulatory Operations Anne-Marie Cuneo said in a statement.