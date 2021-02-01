People: Sara Robbins to serve as 2021 board chair of PRSA Sierra Nevada
NNBW staff report
RENO, Nev. — The Sierra Nevada Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America recently named its 2021 Board of Directors.
Sara Robbins, APR, who works as a PR Director at KPS3 in Reno, will serve as 2021 board chairwoman.
The rest of the board for PRSA Sierra Nevada in 2021 is as follows, according to a press release:
- President-Elect & VP of Finance – Caroline Ackerman, CPPR, Renown Health
- Immediate Past President – Stacey Sunday, APR, Renown Health
- Assembly Delegate – Ronele Dotson, APR, Fellow PRSA, RAD Strategies Inc.
- VP of Administration – Rebecca Allured, APR, Nevada Governor’s Office of Energy
- VP of Member Relations – Lucy Redoglia, Lucy Redoglia, LLC
- VP of Publicity – Caroline Boorman, CPPR, MN|G Marketing
- VP of Professional Development – Kathie Taylor, APR, In Plain Sight Marketing, LLC
- VP of Student Relations – Melissa Ung, CPPR, The Great Reno Balloon Race
- Co-VP of Silver Spikes – Bethany Drysdale, Washoe County, Office of the County Manager
- Co-VP of Silver Spikes – Ciara Cihak, Space Cadet
- VP of Recognition – Jamii Uboldi, APR, Northern Nevada Medical Center
- VP of Membership – Jancy Ulch, KPS3
