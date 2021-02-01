People: Sara Robbins to serve as 2021 board chair of PRSA Sierra Nevada

Sara Robbins

Courtesy Photo

RENO, Nev. — The Sierra Nevada Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America recently named its 2021 Board of Directors.

Sara Robbins, APR, who works as a PR Director at KPS3 in Reno, will serve as 2021 board chairwoman.

The rest of the board for PRSA Sierra Nevada in 2021 is as follows, according to a press release: