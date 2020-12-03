People: Sarah Melton new VP of Ecommerce at Reno-based SuppliesOutlet.com

Sarah Melton

Courtesy Photo

RENO, Nev. — Sarah Melton has joined Reno-based SuppliesOutlet.com as the company’s new Vice President of Ecommerce.

Melton has enjoyed a successful 13-year career in the ecommerce industry and is excited to join one of the biggest names in ink and toner suppliers, according to a Nov. 13 press release.

Melton began her career working for Seattle-based linens company Sin in Linen. From there, Melton took the position of Director of Ecommerce with designer clothing store Baby & Company.

She eventually moved to a new role as Ecommerce Manager for Komando Shop, a site associated with the popular Kim Komando Radio Show, where in her first year, she increased physical electronics profitability by 8% and increased ebook sales by 22%.

“Supplies Outlet has a great team and I’m excited to join,” Melton said in a statement about her new position with SuppliesOutlet.com.

SuppliesOutlet is the direct-to-customer division of OnlineTechStores, a Blackford Capital portfolio company, which is one of the most active consolidators in the print supplies industry.

Founded in 2000, Blackford Capital is a private equity investment firm based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, that acquires, manages and builds middle-market manufacturing, distribution and service companies.