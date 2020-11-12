People: Sean Field joins SVN Gold Dust Commercial Associates in Reno

Sean Field

Photo: Jeramie Lu Photography

SVN Gold Dust Commercial Associates announced recently the addition this summer of Sean Field as an associate advisor specializing in office properties.

Prior to joining SVN, he owned and operated an outdoor recreation business guiding groups on adventures deep into the North Lake Tahoe backcountry.

Field grew up in Tahoe City. In 2005 he became a professional skier and at age 15 and was the youngest competitor for skier superpipe at the Winter X-Games. He competed at the X-Games three times during his career and placed top 10 at each event.

Field studied business administration and economics and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Nevada, Reno.