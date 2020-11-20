People: Shane Reeder named Director of New Business at Prospect Education

Shane Reeder

Courtesy Photo

RENO, Nev. — Shane Reeder was recently named Director of New Business and Innovative Program Development at Prospect Education, the Reno-based parent company of Charter College.

According to a Nov. 4 press release, Reeder will oversee development of Charter College’s Continuing Education Programs, Partnered Training opportunities and Market Responsive Programming, and will expand current course offerings through New Program Implementation in established and new markets.

Reeder previously served as Regional Director at Central Washington University’s Lynnwood Center, where he was responsible for Center operations, new program launches, degree-pathway partnership development, local marketing, and community outreach, and supporting student engagement and outcomes.

He has five years of post-secondary teaching experience and received the “Teacher of Excellence” award in 2005.

In addition, Reeder currently serves on The Edmonds College/CWU-Lynnwood Executive Committee, Partner Lynnwood, Snohomish County Workforce Training Provider Forum, Snohomish County Business Solutions Consortium, and Multiple Central Washington University Hiring Committees.

“We are excited to welcome Mr. Reeder to our team and look forward to seeing how his entrepreneurial spirit, business development skills, and creativity can benefit the students and communities we serve” Josh Swayne, CEO of Prospect Education, said in a statement.

Among other accolades, Reeder has developed and led multiple innovative program developments, including a night nursing program with Carrington College, a travel-study offering to China with Stevens-Henager College, and a One-Night-a-Week hybrid Business Administration degree with Central Washington University.

“I am excited to be part of such a forward thinking and innovative institution,” Reeder stated. “I look forward to working with the team to find creative and innovative ways, partnerships and programs that add value to our institution, to our students, and to the communities that we serve.”

Reeder earned his Master’s in International Management at Portland State University and his Juris Doctorate at Willamette University. He has a Strategic Planning Certificate from Venturist, Inc.

With corporate offices in Reno, Prospect Education is the parent company of Charter College, a private institution of higher education that operates 14 post-secondary campuses in Alaska, California, Montana and Washington.