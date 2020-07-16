People: Shari Chase named to City National’s Northern Nevada Advisory Board

Shari Chase

Courtesy photo

RENO, Nev. — City National Bank announced July 1 it has named Shari Chase, founder and CEO of Chase International, as the newest member of its Northern Nevada Advisory Board.

Chase will serve a minimum of a three-year term and is one of seven prominent business and community leaders who serve on City National’s advisory board in Northern Nevada.

“We are pleased to have Shari, a very accomplished and highly regarded business leader, join our advisory board,” said Paul Stowell, Nevada regional executive for City National, in a July 1 press release. “Her insight and understanding of our community will be very beneficial to our board as well as the bank. Shari will bring a unique perspective to our board, which will help us increase our brand awareness and market share.”

At Chase International, Chase oversees 10 offices in the Tahoe-Reno-Truckee region, as well as one in London. In 2019, her company saw $1.5 billion in annual sales and ranked No. 185 in Real Trends Top 500 throughout the nation, and No. 1 in the region.

Among other accomplishments, Chase has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, awarded “The Life-Time Achievement Award” by Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate, and named “One of the 35 Most Influential People in Luxury Real Estate” by Unique Homes.

City National has a total of seven prominent business professionals serving on its advisory board in Northern Nevada. City National also has an advisory board in Southern Nevada, which consists of 10 prominent business and community leaders.

These advisory boards play a vital role in the success of the bank by helping refer and develop new relationships, provide input on the local economies, identify areas of financial service needs not adequately addressed in the market, and assist in representing the bank in the community at various functions and charitable events, according to the July 1 press release. Each board member serves a minimum three-year term.